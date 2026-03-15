Heavy snow blankets Fox Valley as officials urge neighbors to stay off hazardous roads

Heavy snow is blanketing northeast Wisconsin, and local officials are urging residents to stay home as hazardous road conditions persist across the region.

Nearly every county in northeast Wisconsin, including Winnebago and Outagamie, has advised people to stay off the roads as crews work to keep up with the snowfall.

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Heavy snow blankets northeast Wisconsin as officials urge residents to stay off hazardous roads

Carson Landin of Outagamie County Emergency Response said the conditions are serious enough that even county officials are limiting their own travel when possible.

"We are encouraging everybody to stay off the roads because of the hazardous conditions," Landin said.

Landin said plowing crews have been stretched thin by the volume of snow.

"They have been out there rigorously plowing the streets for everybody, it has been a lot so they're definitely backed up and pretty busy right now, but that's why we're recommending our residents to stay indoors," Landin said.

Countywide, highways and city streets are receiving attention, but crews say it is a constant effort. In Menasha, a "Code Red" snow response was in effect, meaning every available crew member was deployed.

Menasha Public Works Director James Merten explained what that designation means.

"A Code Red just simply means all of our crews are on deck and they're doing all the streets, we'll also do a Code Blue where they just do the mainlines," Merten said.

Merten said Menasha crews spent the day plowing every street, will take a short break in the evening, and then resume after midnight, continuing until the snow ends.

"Wisconsin does this sort of thing, usually there's a last snow around March and April - here we are, and we're prepared for it," Merten said.

For the most up-to-date information, check your local county and community websites and social media pages.