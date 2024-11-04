Greenville residents push back against proposal to build Circle K gas station in their neighborhood

GREENVILLE (NBC 26) — Greenville residents are pushing back against a proposal to build a new gas station in their neighborhood.



Greenville residents are voicing concerns over a proposal to build a gas station in a quiet neighborhood near Greenwood Road and Highway 15.

Community members, including one Facebook user named Jamie Lynn, have signed a petition citing health and property value concerns.

Greenville’s Village Administrator Travis Parish says the project is still in the early stages, with resident feedback expected at an upcoming board meeting.

Families near Greenwood Road and Highway 15 describe their neighborhood as peaceful, but now they’re expressing concerns over the plan to build a gas station there.

A letter from the city outlines that Circle K has proposed building at Greenwood Road and Greenville Drive. The proposal has sparked backlash online, with several Greenville discussion groups taking to social media to voice their opinions.

Jamie Lynn of Greenville posted about her concerns over potential health risks, which led her to start a petition on Change.org that now has hundreds of signatures.

Off-camera, neighbors say they worry about potential declines in property value and an increase in vehicle traffic.

Greenville Village Administrator Travis Parish says he’s seen the reaction online but emphasizes that no decisions have been made.

"This is very early on. So, this is just a concept they submitted,” Parish said, noting that nothing is set in stone.

“In this case, it doesn't conform with our ordinance right now,” he continued. “So we do have an ordinance that says any gas station- we do not allow any gas station within 250ft of a residential property.”

The Village of Greenville Board will hold a meeting with input from the community during next week’s meeting on November 13 at the local village fire station.