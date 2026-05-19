(GREENVILLE) NBC26 — Greenville's Plan Commission voted Monday to recommend a 12-month moratorium on data center development in the village, pausing any new projects while officials draft a permanent ordinance governing the facilities.

The commission originally planned to outline local rules data centers would have to follow, but during discussion, members opted for a stronger step, recommending a full stop on new developments altogether.

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Greenville recommends 12 month moratorium on data centers

Greenville Board President Jack Anderson made the motion and the vote was unanimous, drawing applause from neighbors who packed the meeting to weigh in on the issue.

Anderson acknowledged the environmental concerns driving the decision.

"But if we can restrict them, boy with the environmental impacts they have today, that might be our best interest at this time," Anderson said.

In the meantime, the village will draft an ordinance with strict requirements for possible future developments, including mandatory public hearings, limits on noise, and restrictions on energy and water use. The final details will be worked out over the next year.

Residents who attended the meeting said the community's rural character is worth protecting.

"This is a great community, we moved out here to be in this rural community, that was a choice of ours and we want to see it stay that way, we want to see this community thrive on what its known for," Sam Tijan said.

Tijan said he was please the village leaders listened to what people giving public comment had to say, and then acted accordingly.

"I was really proud of that commission and what they did tonight," Tijan said.

Village leaders said no data center developments have approached them yet, and the moratorium is a proactive measure. The Village Board will make the final decision on June 8.