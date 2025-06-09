Goats return to 1000 Islands to help combat invasive plant species

Some four-legged helpers are back to work at 1000 Islands Environmental Center. Twenty-five goats are grazing on invasive plants to protect the park's natural ecosystem.

"We like to call them the 'Kaukauna Goats' when they are on site here," Brad Garrity, naturalist at 1000 Islands Environmental Center, said.

But the goats aren't here for fun and games. They have a specific job to do.

"Eating buckthorn and poison ivy and other invasive plants and helping to clear this area out of all these invasive species so that we can plant new native plants," Garrity said.

According to Garrity, using goats provides a much safer alternative to plant-killing chemicals, which are toxic to the conservation zone.

"We want to promote removing, or getting rid of these, and controlling these invasive species without using herbicides," Garrity said.

The goats have been coming to 1000 Islands twice a year since 2018—once in the spring or summer and once in the fall.

Patrick "Farmer Pat" Keyes, co-owner of Mulberry Lane Farm, provides the goats at no cost to 1000 Islands.

"You know, it doesn't take much! When you build a friendship and a good relationship, it doesn't take too much more than a thank you!" Keyes said.

It's a relationship Farmer Pat doesn't plan to end anytime soon.

"I suspect that it will go on for a long time," Keyes said.

Visitors to 1000 Islands are reminded not to pet or feed the goats as they have important work to do. Those interested in volunteering to look after the goats during their stay can find more information here.

The goats will remain at the park through June 23.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.