Gas prices surge in Wisconsin following Indiana refinery flooding

Gas prices are climbing across Wisconsin after flooding at a major oil refinery in Indiana disrupted fuel supplies, hitting drivers hard at the pump.

Experts say the price increases stem from severe weather-related flooding at British Petroleum's Whiting refinery in Indiana. As of Monday afternoon, BP has not said when the refinery will return to normal operations. They are posting updates on the refinery's Facebook page.

Local drivers are already experiencing sticker shock. Duane Czaicki, an artist filling up his car, expressed surprise at the rising costs.

"I'm…a little shocked. I'm pushing four dollars for premium. Um…I thought they were going to go down," Czaicki said.

The price increases are forcing budget adjustments for many families.

"These prices are going to change the way we spend our money. Guaranteed," Czaicki said.

Czaicki isn't the only one thinking this way. Until the plant returns to normal operations, industry experts say Wisconsinites are going to feel the impact.

Dr. Shahidul Islam, assistant professor and chair of supply chain management at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay, warns the impact extends beyond individual drivers.

"All three pillars of Northeast Wisconsin economy will be affected. The agriculture, the tourism, and the manufacturing companies will be tremendously impacted," Islam said.

Islam says drivers aren't the only ones who will suffer, as many other industries also rely on fuel every day.

The recovery timeline remains uncertain, with Islam predicting extended effects.

"The bottom line is this they cannot do it overnight or one week. It will definitely take several weeks. And these several weeks will have impacts on all those three economies of Northeast Wisconsin," Islam said.

For everyday drivers like car technician Joey Thowless, higher gas prices create an unavoidable financial burden.

"It's just insane the hit it's taken to my wallet, man," Thowless said.

No matter what the cost is, gasoline remains essential for his daily work routine.

"I have to fuel up my own car all the time. I have low miles per gallon. So I'm here pretty often filling up my car," Thowless said.

"It's honestly just what I need," Thowless said.

