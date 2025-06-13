From garage sales to a grand opening, a new clothing store opens in downtown Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — When Tina Plummer was given just one week’s notice at her previous job, she wasn’t sure what to do next. Now, she’s the proud owner of Chandelier Boutique in downtown Appleton, thanks to a little creativity, determination and community support.

New Clothing Store

“I started making my garage really pretty, hanging chandeliers, putting up fireplaces, a massage chair, all this stuff in it,” Plummer said. “Then I told my friends, ‘Hey, I’m going to have a rummage sale.'"

What started as a garage business quickly grew into a neighborhood gathering spot. Word spread and an increase in traffic and parking complaints prompted her to look for a new location. That’s when she turned her eyes downtown.

“It looked about as 'officey' as you could imagine,” Plummer said of the new space. “So to turn it into a girly boutique was a challenge but exciting."

The boutique, designed to be more than a retail space, features cozy touches like a massage chair and a coffee station. It’s a place, she said, where anyone can feel welcome.

Much of the transformation has been powered by volunteers—many of whom are friends, family members or even strangers who wanted to help.

“I’m amazed because I never saw people volunteer their help like this,” said Becky Ploederl, Plummer’s aunt. “But they want to see her succeed.”

Around 10 women have helped bring the boutique to life, assisting with painting, stocking shelves and preparing for the official grand opening, which is scheduled for later this summer.

“To me, that just speaks volumes to the energy they felt,” Plummer said. “They’re volunteering because of the energy we all create together.”

And it’s that energy Plummer hopes to share with the entire Appleton community through her new boutique. On May 31 the store officially opened its doors, but Plummer is planning a grand opening ceremony for later this summer.