WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — A proposal from We Energies could transform an existing power generation site in Wrightstown into one of the largest electricity-producing locations in Wisconsin.

The company has filed an engineering plan for the proposed Fox North Energy Center, a 750-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant that would be built on the existing Fox Energy Center property in Wrightstown. The proposal is a first step in what is expected to be a yearslong state review process.

The project would be built next to the existing Fox Energy Center, a natural gas plant that has operated since 2005 and currently produces about 619 megawatts of electricity. According to planning documents, the new facility would be designed to operate continuously and remain in service for at least 30 years.

In a statement provided to NBC 26, We Energies said the project is intended to help meet future energy needs across the state.

"The Fox North Energy Center will help meet Wisconsin's growing energy needs and strengthen grid reliability across the region," the statement said. "The engineering plan marks the first step in the review process. Additional information about the project will be provided through regulatory filings in the coming months."

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'Fox Valley North Energy Center' proposed for Wrightstown

The proposed project came as a surprise to Wrightstown officials.

Village Administrator Travis Coenen told NBC26 that local leaders had not been contacted by We Energies or Wisconsin Public Service prior to the filing.

"At this point you know as much as we do," Coenen said. "WE/WPS have not been in contact nor have they submitted an approval to us at this point".

According to the engineering plan, two potential locations are being considered on the existing property, both adjacent to the current generating facility.

The proposal arrives as state regulators forecast a dramatic increase in electricity demand over the next several years.

A draft Strategic Energy Assessment released by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin projects the state's peak electricity demand will increase from roughly 14.2 gigawatts in 2026 to more than 20 gigawatts by 2032, a growth of more than 40%.

The assessment says approximately 72% of that projected increase is tied to three major data center developments planned in Wisconsin. State regulators say the anticipated growth will require significant investments in generation, transmission and other electrical infrastructure.

The report also notes utilities across Wisconsin are planning thousands of megawatts of new power generation by 2032, including natural gas, solar, wind and battery storage projects.

Despite the filing, the Fox Valley North project remains in its earliest stages.

The engineering plan is not an application to build the plant. The process includes detailed engineering plans, environmental reviews, public comment opportunities and hearings before the Public Service Commission decides whether to approve the project.

Several major questions also remain unanswered.

The engineering plan does not include an estimated cost for the project, and We Energies has not said whether the plant would serve a specific data center customer. Potential environmental impacts, including wetlands, air permitting requirements and wastewater treatment plans, would also receive further review as the project moves through the regulatory process.

According to the company's proposed timeline, construction would not begin until 2029, with the facility expected to begin operating in late 2032 if it receives the necessary approvals.