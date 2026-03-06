LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — It was once a staple on the Fox Valley airwaves. Now, three lifelong friends and former radio colleagues have brought it roaring back.

I105 WKAU is an online radio station streaming 24/7 from a Little Chute basement — a revival of the AM station where the trio first met in the 1970s, playing the same rock and roll oldies with local flavor that made WKAU a valley favorite.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Fox Valley friends bring WKAU back to life from a Little Chute basement

For John "Vaness" Verbeten, the revival is about more than music.

"In September, my wife Theresa passed away from cancer and oh man I'll tell you that was a hard thing to go through. I felt like part of my passed away with her, you know? And I was really down in the dumps and one day these guys said that's enough," Verbeten said.

For years, Verbeten and his friend, Vern Schmitt, had talked about reviving the old station. Mrs. Verbeten's passing became the turning point.

"After this happened with Theresa, I said to John I think it's time," Schmitt said.

The two called in another friend with local broadcasting connections, Jim Rammer, who helped source recycled equipment from across the Fox Cities.

"If you're going to throw it in the dumpster, give it to me first," Rammer said.

Some of that equipment goes back decades.

"These pieces are from the 70s, it's old time stuff," Schmitt said.

After months of work, the basement station has been streaming for just a month — and the three friends say they're only getting started.

Listeners can tune in at i105wkau.com.