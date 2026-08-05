FOX CROSSING (NBC26) — The Fox Crossing Community Center and Fire Station 41 were left heavily damaged after the July 27 tornado producing storm and that damage is now affecting where Fox Crossing voters will cast their ballots in the August 11 primary.

Election officials have moved the polling location to Pentecostals of the Fox Cities on Midway Road in Menasha.

Voters can also cast an early ballot at the Fox Crossing Municipal Complex through this Friday until 5 p.m.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Fox Crossing primary polling location moves after storm damage

Fox Crossing Fire Department Lt. Graham Stewart described the scope of the damage to the station.

"Obviously the storm caused significant damage structurally to the building and to all of the response vehicles that were in the building at that time," Stewart said.

Two fire trucks and a rescue vehicle remain trapped inside the building. The department say two loaner trucks have already arrived, and emergency response has not been impacted.

"It had a big impact immediately. We lost a station and all of our apparatus during a time when call volume was already high," Stewart said, "it was uninterrupted services".

As recovery continues, help is arriving from outside the Fox Valley. Jordan Wilke, Superintendent of Parks and Forestry for the City of Mauston, drove more than 2 hours to assist with cleanup. Wilke spent more than a decade as a firefighter in Menasha before taking his current role.

"When the call came out, it was a no-brainer. Spent 12 years up here in the Fox Valley myself," Wilke said.

"They pointed us in a direction and we're helping out as much as we can," Wilke said.