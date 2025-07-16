Fox Crossing man riding 92 miles to Madison on wheelchair to advocate for higher home aide wages

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — "Sunday is the first time I have ever driven my wheelchair until the battery died. I just knew it's time, the calling came. Sunday I left my apartment and I rode for 2 hours and 15 minutes and I made it 11 miles."

Carl Schulze, a quadriplegic for 18 years, is advocating for better working conditions and compensation for home health aides who provide critical care for people like him.

He's riding 92 miles to the state capitol in his motorized wheelchair.

Schulze receives medical care in his home, which he says provides him with dignity and independence. However, he's concerned about the working conditions for the home health aides who make this possible.

"Probably four or five days a month, on average, somebody isn't able to come to work. So I have to spend a whole day trying to navigate my cares and needs," Schulze said.

The shortage of workers and poor compensation motivated Schulze to embark on his journey to Madison, Wisconsin.

"In hopes of meeting with some state legislators and drafting some proposals that can, hopefully, get home health aids paid a living wage, which I consider to be $20 an hour or more," Schulze said.

Currently, the average health aide earns about $34,000 a year, which is just under $17 an hour, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Which is what someone at your local fast food place will start someone at," Schulze said.

Beyond advocating for home health aides, Schulze is also concerned about potential cuts to Medicaid and Medicare.

"The Medicare covers most of my doctor things, the electric wheelchair, and the Medicaid covers things like the home health aids," Schulze said.

This adds even more significance to his advocacy efforts.

"For all of the disabled people in America, not even Wisconsin. I just feel like I'm able to have a voice. I can speak about it," Schulze said.

Schulze livestreams each leg of his journey on YouTube under the name QuadCarl. Schulze also says people can donate here if they want to help him reach Madison, although he says it is not required.

He expects to reach Madison by the end of the month or the first week of August, where he will deliver a speech in front of the state capitol.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.