NEENAH- (NBC 26) — J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Neenah has stopped accepting bearded dragons, leopard geckos and ball pythons as surrenders surge and adoptions decline.

John Moyles, director of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, says the organization has seen a sharp rise in surrendered animals.

"Since the beginning of the year we've taken in about 150 bearded dragons, leopard geckos and ball pythons," Moyles said.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Fox Cities reptile rescue overwhelmed by surrenders, seeks homes for 150 animals

The surge has come in waves.

"We've taken in a dozen ball pythons here, a dozen ball pythons there, six ball pythons, 24 leopard geckos, which has been a real strain on our services," Moyles said.

Because of limited space and resources, the rescue stopped accepting the three species beginning July 1. Now they're turning to the public for help.

"Surrenders across the board are way up, adoptions across the board are way down," Moyles said.

Moyles says several factors are driving the increase in surrenders, including people moving, landlord restrictions, financial hardship and the recent closure of Reptile Rescue of Wisconsin.

"Everyone is either hurting or really watching their pocketbook, trying to stretch that dollar," Moyles said.

The rescue is now reaching out to the public, zoos and educators for help finding homes. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue is also asking other rescues, qualified organizations and experienced reptile keepers to contact them if they are able to take in or place any bearded dragons, leopard geckos or ball pythons.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue is waiving adoption fees for bearded dragons, normal ball pythons and leopard geckos during two upcoming adoption events at Petco Appleton, located at 711 N. Casaloma Dr., Appleton:

Saturday, July 11, 2026 — 9 a.m. to noon

Saturday, July 25, 2026 — 9 a.m. to noon

An approved adoption application and appointment are required. Prospective adopters can view available animals and apply at jraar.org.

Those who cannot adopt can still help by sharing the adoption events, donating supplies or funds and encouraging responsible pet ownership. The rescue also reminds the public to never release unwanted pets into the wild, as released animals often suffer and can harm native wildlife and ecosystems.