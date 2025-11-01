FOX CITIES (NBC 26) — From elaborate haunted houses to pirate-themed front yards, Fox Cities residents went all out for Halloween night, creating memorable experiences for trick-or-treaters and adults alike.

The celebrations showcased the creativity and community spirit that makes Halloween special across northeastern Wisconsin neighborhoods.

Fox Cities neighborhoods celebrate Halloween with haunted houses, pirate ships, and more!

15 years of haunted house tradition

Nicole Senecal has been perfecting her Kimberly haunted house, "The Chamber of Twisted Souls," for 15 years, creating a neighborhood destination that draws massive crowds.

"We are looking forward to our 1,000-plus trick-or-treaters that we get every year. Last year I think it was about 1,200 trick-or-treaters," Senecal said.

For Senecal, Halloween night represents the culmination of months of preparation.

"And Halloween is always our last night that we're open. So it's a big celebration tonight," she said.

Pirates sail into Halloween fun

The Pirates of Lake Winnebago transformed their front yard into the "Painted Lady" ship, complete with authentic pirate entertainment that captivated young visitors.

Leo Rodda, dressed as a parrot shipmate, noted the costume trend among trick-or-treaters.

"We're seeing, I think, a lot more pirates than last year, which is always the goal," Rodda said.

The pirate display featured cannon shots, shanty singers and other interactive elements that drew crowds of excited children.

Kids focus on candy trading strategies

Young trick-or-treaters like Sullivan Shreiner, dressed as a skull ninja, had clear priorities for the evening.

When asked about his favorite part of Halloween, Shreiner replied, "Probably getting the candy and trading."

He revealed his trading strategy, saying, "Trading the candy is also always super fun. I love Kit Kats, Twix, and Skittles."

Creative treats surprise trick-or-treaters

Some houses went beyond traditional candy offerings, with one group of friends discovering unique treats during their neighborhood rounds.

Judah Johnson and his friends Colton, Phoenix, Flora, Will and Camden were impressed by the variety they encountered.

"There was one house selling hot dogs," they reported, highlighting the creative approaches some homeowners took to Halloween treats.

Adults celebrate safely

Halloween festivities extended into the evening hours for adults, with local establishments like McFleshman's Bar hosting costume parties.

Carrie Guerin, a bartender at McFleshman's, emphasized safety for adult Halloween celebrations.

"Be safe. Definitely have fun. If you are going to be consuming some alcohol, just be safe. Uber is cheaper than a ticket," Guerin said.

The Halloween celebrations across the Fox Cities demonstrated the community's commitment to creating fun, safe experiences for residents of all ages, from elaborate home displays to responsible adult entertainment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.