If you've heard loud booms or seen colorful lights fill the skies in the Fox Cities this week, it's probably not a Fourth of July holdover — it's a full-scale fireworks convention.

2,000 firework enthusiasts are filling the Wisconsin International Raceway this week for the Pyrotechnic Guild International convention, a non-profit organization dedicated to teaching and sharing their love of lighting up the sky.

"Is it a Fourth of July spectacle? Is it more than that?" NBC26's Kyle Langellier asked Connie Widmann, the organization's media chair.

"It is way more than that," Widmann said.

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Fox Cities fireworks convention draws crowds and complaints

"You are going to see fireworks here, because we're teaching and training, we have fireworks that are unique that don't get shot off at your everyday Fourth of July show," Widmann said.

The convention runs daily displays from the afternoon through midnight — a schedule that some neighbors say is difficult to live with during the work week.

Laura Neuman, a Kaukauna neighbor, said the displays are noticeably more intense than typical shows.

"They just seem to be a lot louder, and they do shake the house, so they're definitely a lot bigger than the typically Fourth of July display," Neuman said.

"It looks really impressive and I love a good fireworks show, I just don't love it at midnight on a work night," Neuman said.

Dozens of people have also posted online about the loud blasts. The Kaukauna Police Department has received so many calls that they've had to clarify the convention is technically located in the Town of Buchanan, and that all permits are in order.

"So we've had probably 50 complaints over the last several days," Kaukauna Chief of Police Jamie Graff said.

Organizers say they understand the concerns, but also point to the economic boost the event brings to the area, estimating it generates $4 to $5 million for the Fox Cities economy.

On August 11, the convention held a blood drive to the area, and a food drive for tornado victims.

"We really try to give back to the community as much as we can," Widmann said.

For those bothered by the noise, there is an end in sight and not just to this year's event. Because the new Kaukauna middle school is being built close to the raceway, the convention says it won't be able to return next year.