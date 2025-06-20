Family speaks out after losing wrongful death case against Ascension Wisconsin in COVID-19 treatment dispute

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The family of Grace Schara spoke out after losing a wrongful death lawsuit against Ascension Wisconsin in Outagamie County Court.

Grace Schara was 19 when she died in 2021, seven days after being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 symptoms.

The family argued that COVID-19 was not the cause of death and sued, claiming medical malpractice, but a jury sided with the healthcare provider.

"We did what we were called to do. We left it on the battlefield. I don't want to keep participating in this legal system. This is not a system that is designed to win in, that's not the goal here," Scott Schara, Grace's father, said.

The trial drew widespread attention as the first of its kind that challenged COVID-19 as the cause of death on a death certificate.

