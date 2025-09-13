Family remembers 82-year-old pedestrian killed in Little Chute crosswalk accident

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — A small but growing flower memorial has appeared at the intersection of East Main Street and Buchanan Street, honoring 82-year-old Ted Heidke, who was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street Friday morning.

Heidke was airlifted to a nearby hospital but ultimately died from his injuries. His family gathered to share memories of a man they described as devoted to staying healthy and active in his golden years.

"Who was my Dad? Um…he just turned 82 yesterday," said Laura Pink, one of Heidke's daughters.

"And we always said he was going to outlive all of us," Pink said.

A life devoted to health and service

Heidke was a 38-year employee of the Menasha Corporation and volunteer firefighter in Grand Chute who had made daily walking a cornerstone of his retirement routine.

According to his daughter Cindy Mason, Heidke's commitment to walking began after a medical setback a decade ago.

"10 years ago he had back surgery which gave him a numb foot and he decided that he was just going to walk 9,000 steps every single day. And he had, like, a 9 years streak. To the day," Mason said.

Walking had become something Mason bonded with her father over, making their final walk together particularly meaningful.

"I got up at 6:30 AM I set my alarm really early Sunday so I could walk with my Dad one last time. I didn't know it was going to be the last time," Mason said.

Family bonds that transcended biology

For Heidke's granddaughter Grace Langenhuizen, the loss is especially profound because of the special relationship they shared.

"And on that note, he didn't have to be my grandpa. It was such a blessing because when I was born, I didn't have biological grandparents," Langenhuizen said.

"He raised me. And he's just an amazing man. He's just absolutely wonderful. He was my best friend," Langenhuizen said.

Simple family traditions remembered

Pink recalled the simple moments that defined their relationship with their father.

"My sister and I were just talking about, um, always going with him to get his beer refilled," Pink said.

These everyday memories now take on greater significance as the family processes their sudden loss.

Family urges driver awareness

Besides sharing memories of Heidke, his relatives are using their grief to advocate for pedestrian safety, urging drivers to slow down and watch for people crossing the street.

The accident occurred while Heidke was doing what had become his daily routine — walking to maintain the health and fitness that had defined his approach to aging.

