Family-owned Chilean bakery brings a taste of South America to Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A new bakery with South American roots is bringing the flavors of Chile to the Fox Cities.

The Pastry Lover, located on West Wisconsin Avenue and North Division Street in Appleton, officially opened its doors this week. The shop is owned and operated by Anne Marie Fernandez and her family.

“This is a family bakery—something small where people can come in, have a coffee,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez owned and operated a bakery in Chile but had to close in 2020 during the pandemic. Years later after relocating to Wisconsin to be closer to family, Fernandez brought a piece of Chile with her.

She now runs the bakery with the help of her three teenage children.

“It’s a wonderful family. They back me up,” she said. “They’re here because they know it’s my dream. But they also know it’s a family project.”

The bakery has already drawn customers from the South American community who are excited to reconnect with the flavors of home.

“When people from South America or Chile come in, they get so excited,” said Colomba Dillasenor, Fernandez’s daughter. “They get to try a little piece of something they haven’t had in so long, and it just reminds them of home.”

The Pastry Lover specializes in authentic Chilean treats such as tejas—traditional confections filled with dulce de leche—and their signature “In Love” cake.

While the shop is already serving customers, Fernandez says a grand opening with a full menu is planned for later this summer. In the meantime, new pastries and cakes will continue rolling out each week.

