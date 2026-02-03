Fallen through the ice? Here's what's rescuing you

WINNECONNE (NBC26) — Voted 'Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin' in 2025, 1000 Island Airboats, equipped with advanced technology are helping fire departments in three northeast Wisconsin cities respond faster to ice rescue emergencies.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Fallen through the ice? Here's who's rescuing you

The Winneconne Fire Department recently received one of the new airboats, which features infrared scanning technology that can detect heat signatures in challenging conditions.

"The quicker you can get somebody out of the water and off the ice, the better," said Pete Anderson, Winneconne Fire Department captain.

Anderson said the infrared scanner is particularly valuable for nighttime rescues.

"Just the technology is hands down way cool, especially at night. You can see snow drifts, you can see somebody walking on the ice. It's just way beyond what we would expect," Anderson said.

The new airboats are larger than previous models, providing enough space to treat potential victims during transport. One boat is stationed in Oshkosh, one in Neenah/Menasha, and one in Winneconne.

"This is huge. This is one of some of the best electronics out there on the market," Anderson said.

Future upgrades will include radar systems that show the real-time location of every rescue airboat on the water.

"We would be able to see their position and they would be able to see exactly where we are," Anderson said.

The Winneconne crew is currently in training and plans to have their airboat operational in time for sturgeon spearing season.