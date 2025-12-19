Drake Decker opens second business in Kaukauna after Decker's Landscaping & Design

KAUKAUNA (NBC26) — A 24-year-old Fox Cities entrepreneur has opened his second business in Kaukauna, adding to a growing number of young business owners in the area.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Drake Decker opens second business in Kaukauna after starting landscaping company

Drake Decker opened Drake's Place restaurant last month, building on the success of his landscaping company that he started after graduating from Little Chute High School.

"I started landscaping when I was nine years old. I used to go door to door with my lawn mower, asking people to mow their lawns for Timber Rattler tickets," Decker said.

His entrepreneurial spirit led him to pursue restaurant ownership while continuing to run his landscaping business.

"I just wanted to work for myself," Decker said.

When asked if he planned to focus on the restaurant full-time, Decker was clear about his intentions.

"No. No. Both. Both all day long," he said.

Decker opened Drake's Place with help from his family, including his sister Serenity, who brings 10 years of restaurant experience to the business.

"It was an opportunity sprung upon him, and I wanted to support him in something he always wanted to do," Serenity Decker said.

Drake credits his sister's experience as crucial to his confidence in running the restaurant.

"She's a big reason I have so much confidence running it too," he said.

The family influence extends to the menu, which features recipes passed down through generations.

"It's my grandma's recipe for pancakes and French toast," Decker said.

Decker joins a growing number of small business owners in Kaukauna. The Heart of the Valley Chamber reports having more than 700 registered businesses, the most ever, with many owned by young entrepreneurs.

Drake's Place is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.