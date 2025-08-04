Deputies urge callers to stay on the line as 911 misdials waste valuable emergency response time

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Accidentally dialing 911 and hanging up creates more work for dispatchers who must call back to verify there's no emergency, according to a Facebook post.

In July alone, Outagamie County dispatchers say they handled 340 abandoned 911 calls, requiring them to make at least that many outbound calls to verify no emergencies existed.

Dispatchers processed a total of 955 misdials, including both hang-ups and callers who stayed on the line after misdialing.

These accidental calls represented 22% of the 4,212 total 911 calls received in July. Each misdial that requires officer response takes an average of 14 minutes and 25 seconds of an officer's time—absolutely essential if and when lives are on the line.

Officials recommend several important steps if you accidentally call 911:

"Don't hang up! Even if it's accidental," said an Outagamie County dispatcher.

Stay on the line and explain the mistake to the dispatcher, who needs to verify your name, location and confirm there's no emergency.

Authorities also warn against making prank calls to 911, which is both dangerous and illegal.

Parents should be aware that cellphones without active service can still call 911, so they shouldn't be given to children as toys.

For non-emergency situations, residents should use the appropriate number instead of 911. The Outagamie Sheriff's non-emergency number is 920-832-5000.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.