DENMARK/NEENAH (NBC 26) — As temperatures plummet to dangerous levels across northeastern Wisconsin, animal owners are taking extra precautions to protect their livestock and pets from the harsh winter conditions.

With temperatures reaching -2 degrees, both farm operators and veterinarians are sharing advice on how to keep animals safe during the extreme cold snap.

Cold weather affects farm animals and pets as temperatures drop below freezing

Farm animals face production challenges

Nancy Kellner, manager of Kellner Back Acre Farm in Denmark, has experienced the challenges that extreme cold brings to farm operations.

"I remember when we first opened up that new barn, water pipes froze. It was horrible," Kellner said.

The cold weather directly affects the farm's productivity, particularly its poultry.

"Well, we lose production with the ducks, and we also lose production with the chicken eggs," Kellner said.

Livestock require constant attention

While some animals are better equipped to handle cold weather, they still need proper care and attention.

Kellner explained that cattle can manage the cold conditions with proper support.

"I mean, you know, [the cows] don't like it any more than we do, but they can fare out there pretty good, you know, as long as you bring them their water and hay, they're fine," she said.

The multi-generational Kellner family's experience has made planning for extreme cold second nature, but it still requires constant vigilance and hard work, including breaking ice on water sources and ensuring animals have adequate shelter.

House pets need special attention

Dr. Melissa Dankers, owner of Transcend Veterinary Urgent Care in Neenah, is monitoring the weather conditions and their impact on household pets.

"Of course, the colder it gets, the harder it is on them, just like us as well," Dankers said.

Pet owners should be aware of the signs of hypothermia in their animals.

"If owners are able to take pets' temperatures at home, actually a temperature, by temperature, of 99 degrees Fahrenheit or less is considered hypothermia," Dankers said.

Warning signs require immediate attention

Dankers emphasized that severe symptoms require immediate veterinary care.

"Of course, if your pet is truly showing severe signs of hypothermia, like the intense shivering, lethargic, just very concerning signs, of course, we want you to go to an emergency clinic right away," she said.

Not all animals handle cold the same

While many farm animals, like pigs, are adapted to winter weather, pet owners and farmers must remember that different animals have varying tolerances to cold.

The key is understanding each animal's needs and limitations, providing appropriate shelter, food, and water, and monitoring for signs of distress during extreme weather events.

As Wisconsin continues to experience dangerous cold temperatures, animal owners are reminded to take extra precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of all their animals, whether they're livestock or beloved pets.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.