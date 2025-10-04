Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Brillion Police seek a "dark colored SUV" in local hit-and-run incident

The incident occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. Saturday on Horn Street, with police asking anyone with information or camera footage to contact investigators
The Brillion Police Department is seeking help from the community to track down a suspect of an alleged hit and run.
BRILLION (NBC 26) — The Brillion Police Department is seeking information about a hit-and-run incident that occurred early Saturday morning on Horn Street.

Police responded to the incident at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 4, according to the department.

Suspect vehicle description released

Police updated their investigation Friday, stating the suspect vehicle would be a dark-colored SUV.

The department is asking anyone with information or camera footage to contact Officer Corey Schneider at schneider745@brillionwi.gov.

No additional details about the incident, including whether anyone was injured, have been released as the investigation continues.

