Brillion Police seek a "dark colored SUV" in local hit-and-run incident

BRILLION (NBC 26) — The Brillion Police Department is seeking information about a hit-and-run incident that occurred early Saturday morning on Horn Street.

Police responded to the incident at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 4, according to the department.

Suspect vehicle description released

Police updated their investigation Friday, stating the suspect vehicle would be a dark-colored SUV.

The department is asking anyone with information or camera footage to contact Officer Corey Schneider at schneider745@brillionwi.gov.

No additional details about the incident, including whether anyone was injured, have been released as the investigation continues.