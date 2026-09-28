APPLETON (NBC 26) — Families across northeast Wisconsin are feeling the pinch at the meat counter, and local butchers say relief may not be coming anytime soon.

Wes Karcheski took over Niemuth's Southside Market at the start of 2026. Since then, he says some of his most popular cuts have seen sharp price increases.

"We've probably seen about a 15-20% increase in the last six months between the ribeyes and the tenderloins, the choice ribeyes and choice tenderloins in the last six months," Karcheski said.

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Beef prices stay high in northeast Wisconsin, with no quick relief in sight

According to Farm Progress, Wisconsin cattle herds fell to historic lows while consumer demand for beef stays strong — a combination driving prices higher.

Phil Schmidt, owner of The Meat Block and Haen Meats in Kaukauna, says customers are already adjusting their buying habits to make beef more affordable.

"It is a challenge, it's a challenge for customers, everything costs more for our customers including meat so budgets are getting tighter at home," Schmidt said.

"We've done a little bit small portion size, a lot of our customers instead of getting that big inch quarter ribeye that weighs well over a pound, we'll cut it back to under an inch on their request, they get to home and have steak but a little easier on the pocket book," Schmidt said.

The shop has also started offering a cash discount on their meats.

"We're to absorb that as much as we can," Schmidt said.

But Schmidt says until cattle supplies rebound, he doesn't expect relief anytime soon.

"It's not a short term thing, it's going to take awhile for this to come around if it does truly ever come around," Schmidt said.

Several shoppers said they're already changing their buying habits, with some cutting back on beef altogether.