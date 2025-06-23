Area pubs rally around tavern facing licensing challenges

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Hank and Karen's tavern in Appleton recently had to close for in-person service after the death of owner Hank, when it was discovered his name was the only one on the establishment's liquor license.

While the family works to resolve the legal issue, they're currently limited to offering curbside food orders only.

In response to this setback, two area pubs have stepped up to help the struggling business. Lake Park in Menasha and Hometown in Kimberly are offering a free drink to anyone who orders food from Hank and Karen's.

Customers who place curbside orders at Hank and Karen's will receive a slip that can be redeemed for a complimentary beverage at either Lake Park or Hometown.

"I reached out to them to see if there was anything I could do to help, especially with the issue they're going through with their licensing. It was just really unfortunate, we wanted to reach out, to help to drive some people over there and to get some business going," said Mitchel Opsahl, Managing Partner at Hometown.

Hank and Karen's family is working with city officials to reopen as soon as possible. They need approval from the Appleton Common Council, which is scheduled to meet on July 16.

