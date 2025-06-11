Appleton remembers beloved tavern owner Hank Grishaber

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Anyone who knew Hank Grishaber, the well-loved co-owner of Karen and Hank’s Pub and Grill, knew his catch-prase; “Never had a better day.”

That simple sentence became Hank's trademark. It’s a sentiment he repeated often, and one he held on to until the day he died.

Hank passed away in May at 70 years old after a brief battle with cancer. He and his wife, Karen, spent the last 36 years running the local pub. Building a business below where they lived created a second home for hundreds of customers and a family to many more.

“He had a lot of fun,” Karen said. “He played jokes. Bowling down the street.”

Known for his humor and warm hospitality, Hank became a pillar of the community. His celebration of life drew hundreds of people, a turnout that even surprised his wife.

“I didn’t realize what a pillar he was and how much importance he held for so many people,” Karen said.

Regular customers at the pub smile when they remember Hank’s quirks.

“Ol' Hank, he said if you came in here with your hat backwards, he’d cut the brim off,” longtime patron Ken Beyersdorf said. “Then he’d give you Old Henry candy bars and, after you drank awhile, a few breath mints before you went home.”

Hank’s legacy continues after his death, carried on by his daughter Maggie and his granddaughter at the pub and grill.

“I did a lot of the front-end stuff for him,” Maggie said. “Moving forward, that’s what I’m going to keep doing and I hope he helps me along the way.”

On June 14, Hank will be honored at the Appleton Flag Day Parade, with family members walking alongside the pub’s truck.