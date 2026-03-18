APPLETON (NBC 26) — Residents across the Fox Cities spent Tuesday shoveling out from the weekend's blizzard, and for many, the cleanup became a community effort.

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Appleton neighbors band together to dig out after weekend blizzard

"Today I was just going to snuggle with my dog, watch movies and stuff," Foth said.

But scrolling through social media, Foth saw message after message from neighbors asking for help digging out.

"I started seeing that, and well, obviously there is a need. That told me I should probably go help out and do something," Foth said.

On Tuesday, Foth worked on six driveways, and he's just one of many neighbors who stepped up.

Andy Wasielewski had already been at it since before the storm ended. He spent more than 24 hours behind the wheel of a plow during the blizzard.

"I plowed from 4:00am all the way until 3 o'clock yesterday afternoon, non-stop. Just making laps to six different gas stations that needed to be plowed open and kept open," Wasielewski said.

When his shift finally ended, Wasielewski went back out the next day to help his neighbors.

"You do it until its done, right? Because everyone needs to be cleaned up," Wasielewski said.

Local officials said the cleanup will still take several days and that neighbors should expect travel delays.