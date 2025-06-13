After theft, Neenah teens turn loss into gift for community

MENASHA — A group of young fishermen is turning a crime into generosity after a theft last month left them without their fishing gear and sparked a wave of community support.

On May 4, three teenagers in Menasha lost an estimated $1,000 worth of fishing equipment when two strangers threw their tackle box and rod into the water. In response, the Menasha Police Department shared the story on social media, asking for help identifying the suspects.

What followed was an outpouring of support from the community.

“Outreach was just incredible,” said Menasha Police Officer Matt Lenss. “We’re reaching out to different organizations, figuring out where we can donate this gear. We actually had to turn some people away.”

Donations quickly poured in, not only replacing what was lost, but multiplying it. The teens received thousands of dollars in gear, as well as $350 in cash and gift cards. They chose to give most of it away.

“We don’t need all of it,” said Lane Rhode, one of the victims. “There are kids who can use more of it and have more fun with it too, so why not give it to them?”

About 90% of the donated gear is being given to organizations including World Relief Wisconsin, the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve and the local high school fishing team.