Fox Cities voters speak to importance of primary

APPLETON — Many Fox Cities voters think of the primary election as the first step towards seeing their values represented in local and state government.

"It gives us a choice, and i think that's important also," Carole Bergman, a voter in Appleton, said.

Mia Hermansen was also voting in Appleton. Having just graduated college, she was hoping to see people her age out at the polls.

"I just think its important for young people to go out and vote, especially college kids," Hermansen said.

There were some people in downtown Appleton who said they were not voting in the primary election.

Some reasons included waiting for the general election in November, or not feeling as though they knew enough about the candidates.