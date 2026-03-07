Wisconsin hemp businesses face uncertain future as federal hemp ban looms

RIPON (NBC 26) — For Plymouth Wisconsin hemp farmer Craig Thran the federal ban slated to take effect November 12th on hemp would be detrimental to not only his business, but the state as a whole.

"I mean I could see a majority of the businesses file bankruptcy and businesses like my own being on the wholesale side of things further upstream from everybody we take the hit first,” Thran said. “Because people stop buying and we stop producing."

The hemp industry in the state of Wisconsin is big business generating an estimated $700 million dollars in revenue and employing roughly 3,500 workers.

Thran says the thought of closing his doors and letting his team go is the worst possible outcome.

"it’s stressful you know, its heart wrenching, they all love their job,” Thran said.

Beyond the financial stress, there are legal fears.

Jay Selthofner owner of Heritage Hemp Farm Store in Ripon and founder of the Wisconsin Cannabis Activist Network says there could also be potential legal ramifications.

“Possible criminal prosecution if they don't hold on to their hemp license,” Selthofner said. “We don't really know, it's a grey area, a totally grey area. We have not had the federal government reverse a major stance like this."

Selthofner says two state-level bills could provide a lifeline, but the path forward is unclear.

The Wisconsin state assembly isn't in session, making a quick fix unlikely for hemp farmers and store owners.

"They are done for the year,” Selthofner said. So I don't see them coming back to session."

Selthofner also says that upcoming elections in Wisconsin could be a critical turning point for the state's hemp industry moving forward.