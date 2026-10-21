Wisconsin cannabis businesses weigh options as a federal hemp law change looms

RIPON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin hemp industry employs roughly 3,500 workers and generates an estimated 700 million dollars each year.

However, beginning December 11th, in less than two months, a definition change at the federal level could impact businesses who sell hemp products.

"Right now we operate in a grey area," business owner Jeremy Smith said. "Come December 11th it will be even more grey."

Smith runs TabEASE, which sells legal hemp-derived vapes.

Smith said he was one of the first legal hemp business owners in the state after the passing of 2018 farm bill.

"Every business including ours is operating on a little less inventory just to stay dynamic," Smith said. "And even simplifying our packaging so that we can change packaging on the fly."

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Wisconsin cannabis businesses weigh options as a federal definition change of hemp looms

Smith indicated he does not anticipate the federal government confiscating products or shuttering businesses.

Still, he says pivoting to non hemp products may keep some businesses afloat.

That includes selling vape accessory items which are legal.

"We figured out a pathway to kit those devices, register them, and distribute them to our own retail stores," Smith said.

Jay Selthofner, who owns Heritage Hemp in Ripon, said November 12th is an important day for hemp stores to watch.

Beginning that day, synthetics will no longer be able to be sold, while any naturally-derived hemp products that come from plants are in the clear until December 11th.

"There is part of this definition change which excluded synthetics and converted cannabinoids from the definition of hemp," Selthofner said.

"The industry is going to respond or watch and see how the federal government responds during this very important window," Selthofner said. "From the time when synthetics are clearly illegal before this new definition change comes in to play."

That will create a window that those in the hemp industry will monitor very closely.