FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Terry and Andrea Canfield live in Waupun where they have spent a good portion of their lives.

But a year and a half ago, everything changed when Terry collapsed to the floor having trouble breathing.

He was then rushed to the hospital, where he got the news no one hopes to hear.

"They just came in and said well you have stage four lung cancer and left," Terry said."

The couple says that moment was a wake up call.

But instead of worrying and being fearful they got to doing. Including renewing their vows and traveling overseas.

WATCH JACK PORTER'S FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE...

Waupun couple battling cancer find unique way to spread their message

"We went everywhere while we were in Europe," Andrea said. "It was amazing. We learned a lot of new things. Including that driving on the wrong side of the road is not fun."

During that time, Andrea began writing a book and found a contest called Americas Favorite Couple. They entered and are currently in the quarterfinals.

Giving the duo an avenue to share their story.

"We've had a lot of people let us know that they are enjoying the journey," Andrea said. "And I've had a lot of messages saying they love this is how we are taking cancer and turning it.

Terry's form of cancer is unique and he says doctors tell him he could live another 30 years or just 30 days.

Right now, he just wants to encourage others to enjoy life and have some fun along the way.

"Tomorrow is never guaranteed," Terry said. "So you have to live life like its not going to be there."

Terry says they have trips planned to Hawaii and Colorado. And they say they're excited and remain hopeful to share their story with as many people as they can.

