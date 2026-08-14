Warbirds and Classics over the Midwest returns to Fond du Lac for its 20th year

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Large RC planes have been taking to the skies just south of Fond du Lac for two decades.

The event is called Warbirds and Classics Over the Midwest, and it garners interest from all across the country, including pilots from Canada.

Tim Roliff, an RC pilot from Oconomowoc, says he has always loved aviation.

But when he was younger, he saw a group of people flying RC planes. And it clicked that he could do it as well.

Now, several decades later, he owns multiple planes. And he says it's a lot different from when he started.

"The technology has changed so much in this hobby that you can do things now that we never dreamed we could do before."

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Warbirds and Classics over the Midwest returns to Fond du Lac for 20th year

Roliff says he likes being very hands-on with the planes.

"I enjoy the building as well as the flying," Roliff said. "So it's a good place to be for me."

But for some, watching the action is their favorite part.

David Abler, a Navy veteran from Mount Calvary, says it was his first time attending.

"I've went to a lot of air shows," Abler said. "But nothing like this here. So it's something new."

He also says having the opportunity to see planes from his days in the service is a very cool experience.

"I enjoy it very much, and I met some of my Vietnam buddies here," Abler said.

RC planes will be back in action at Wellnitz Field in Fond du Lac on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.