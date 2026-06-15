FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In Fond du Lac Walleye weekend has filled lakeside park with music, live events and the smell of fresh food.

But one constant from almost the very beginning of the event is the signature walleye sandwiches served up hot by the local Fond du Lac Kiwanis club.

Ron Rademann is the president of the club and has been involved in Walleye Weekend since nearly the beginning and says it's truly Fond du Lac tradition.

"We've been doing the fish here since the beginning," Rademann said. "Hence the walleye in Walleye Weekend."

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Walleye Weekend takes over Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac

Rademann says that when they first started they were operating out roughly a twelve by twelve stand with a handful of people. Now it's grown to its own permanent structure with around 30 plus volunteers.

Carol Goebel is one of those volunteers who hand breads the fish and says she enjoys helping out every year, just like she has for almost 40 years.

"Its really fun, its a good time," Goebel said. "Everybody is friendly and the people love this fish fry tent. And its just great to give back to the community."

For first time Walleye Weekend enjoyer Martha Sheridan of Cedar Lake she says stopping by and trying the walleye sandwich for the first time was a treat.

"I enjoy fish," Sheridan said. "The walleye here is excellent and the sandwich was wonderful."

While the event wraps up today, Ron says that over the course of the weekend they go through around 2,000 pounds of walleye. Which comes out to roughly 7,000 walleye fillets.