VIDEO: High-speed chase takes deputies through Fond du Lac County Airport

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released footage Wednesday of a high-speed chase that occurred last Monday, May 19, ending in the arrest of two subjects, according to a Facebook post from the Office.

There were no injuries to bystanders during the chase, according to the post.

The Sheriff's Office said last week the chase covered 17.9 miles today, from Interstate 41 to Highway 151, and through the Fond du Lac County Airport.

WATCH THE FULL CHASE HERE:

VIDEO: High-speed chase took deputies through Fond du Lac County Airport

"This was the third high speed pursuit the vehicle was involved in since early May," the post reads.

Sheriff's deputies said last week the chase began when they noticed the vehicle had previously been involved in another pursuit, and they tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Deputies also said last week, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call from a 31-year-old female passenger of the suspect vehicle during the pursuit. The caller was heard screaming for help and begging to be let out of the car.

By the end of the chase, four sheriff's squads sustained damage and one deputy was treated and released for injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says an investigation showed that the subject "were contemplating shooting at the pursuing deputies" during the chase. Fond du Lac Police found a gun at the scene after the chase.

The driver, Chaz Young, was arrested on multiple felony charges, including false imprisonment and four counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety. He is being held on a $200,000 cash bond. The passenger, Alonso Tinoco, is being held with a $10,000 cash bond for charges including possession of methamphetamine.