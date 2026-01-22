Vendor fees for Fond du Lac Farmers Market double

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership announced vendor fees for the farmers market are doubling, the first increase since 2015.



The season fee is increasing from $100 to $200 for a smaller vendor space and $150 to $300 for a larger space.

The new fees are still cheaper than the Oshkosh and Appleton Farmers Markets.

The increase will pay for more vehicle barriers, according to the Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership.



Nathan Scheer owns Just Put it In Your Mouth Donuts. He says selling at the farmers market helped his business take off.

“It’s what gave me the motivation to quit my job and focus solely on donuts,” he says.

This week, Scheer and other farmers market vendors received a letter from the Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership informing them that vendor fees are increasing this year.

“When you open up that piece of mail, it’s a shock,” Scheer says. “It’s a lot to take in at one time, but it’s reasonable.”

“In our initial upfront, looking at our records from last year, we’ll be okay,” Scheer says. “Obviously there’s concern for people who are just starting or if they’re a smaller business.”

In comparison, the Appleton Farmers Market charges $500-655 for the same size space, and the Oshkosh Farmers Market charges $440-484.

Scheer says he supports the increase, though it may deter some new vendors.

“I don’t know, if they had given me that price my first year, I may have been too scared,” he says.

The increase, according to the partnership’s letter, will pay for more vehicle barricades.

Scheer says the increase could trickle down to customers, but other vendors disagree.

“I don’t think that anyone will have to raise their rates, that’s my personal opinion,” Danielle Joslin, owner of Beans and Bites, says.

Joslin says the change will ultimately have little impact on the market itself.

“Initially, I was surprised that the rates were doubling, but then after reflection, I realized that it really made sense,” she says. “It's still really reasonable, and I understand that their costs are increasing, and even at doubling the fees for this next year, it's still a great value.”

