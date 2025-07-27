Update: Person of interest in reckless firearm investigation in custody

UPDATE: Tyler Niederbaumer, 22, the person of interest in a reckless firearm investigation, has turned himself in on Monday morning, according to the Fond du Lac Police Department.

Police say Niederbaumer surrendered to officers without incident and is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing and "very active", according to police.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Fond du Lac Police have identified a person of interest after a reckless discharge of a gun Saturday. According to a news release, cops were called to the intersection of South Marr and East Division Streets for a disturbance just after 11:30 p.m. July 26.

Police Chief Aaron Goldstein writes when investigators got there, they found one person was taken to the hospital for knife wounds. Officers then discovered a gun had been fired from one apartment into two other apartments.

Nobody was injured by the gunshots.

Tyler Niederbaumer, 22, of Elm Grove is a person of interest in the investigation and a felony warrant is out for his arrest.

"This kind of reckless and dangerous behavior has no place in our community," Goldstein writes in part. "Recklessly firing a gun is not only criminal, but also a life-threatening act that could have ended in tragedy."

The investigation is ongoing.