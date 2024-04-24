UPDATE: Former Kewaskum police officer charged with bestiality is held on $100,000 bond

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Steven Rosales, a 34-year-old former Kewaskum school resource officer, is being held on a $100,000 bond with conditions of no contact with domesticated animals or livestock, and no possession of pornography.

Rosales has been charged with multiple felonies in Fond du Lac county related to bestiality.

The state had asked for $100,000-$200,000. His attorney asked for $10,000, saying he needed to bring his pregnant wife to doctor appointments.

Judge sided with the state.

He had already posted $40,000 in Washington County for the sexual misconduct charges.