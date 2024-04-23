Former Kewaskum police officer charged with bestiality

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Steven Rosales, a 34-year-old former Kewaskum school resource officer, has been charged with multiple felonies in Fond du Lac county related to bestiality.

As we warned viewers on air, some details in this story may be disturbing to those reading.

In a highly disturbing criminal complaint, prosecutors said Rosales performed sex acts with one of his family dogs and, according to prosecutors, took photographs and described the sex acts to another person through text messages.

Rosales was also charged in Washington County on Friday with exchanging photos and messages of a sexual nature with a student at Kewaskum High school while employed as a school resource officer there.

In the criminal complaint for his charges in Washington County,Rosales told officers his wife was experiencing a high-risk pregnancy, which caused him stress.

Rosales will appear in court in Fond du Lac Wednesday morning for an initial appearance on the bestiality charges, and has a hearing in Washington County for the sexual misconduct charges next month.