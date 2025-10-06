Trial begins Monday for teen charged in 2023 deadly shooting in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The jury trial for Parise Larry, one of the teenagers charged in the shooting death of a Fond du Lac woman in 2023, is set to begin with opening statements on Monday afternoon.

Larry, 16, and now 19-year-old Antonio Johnston were each charged with first degree intentional homicide in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Tatyana Zech in May 2023 at the Maplewood Commons in Fond du Lac.

According to police, Zech was shot in the head while taking out trash following a cookout. Police say three other people were also injured in the shooting.

Johnston pleaded guilty to charges in January. A sentencing hearing for Johnston is yet to be scheduled.

Larry entered not guilty pleas for all charges in May of 2024.