Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFond du Lac

Actions

Trial begins Monday for teen charged in 2023 deadly shooting in Fond du Lac

parise larry
NBC 26
parise larry
Posted

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The jury trial for Parise Larry, one of the teenagers charged in the shooting death of a Fond du Lac woman in 2023, is set to begin with opening statements on Monday afternoon.

Larry, 16, and now 19-year-old Antonio Johnston were each charged with first degree intentional homicide in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Tatyana Zech in May 2023 at the Maplewood Commons in Fond du Lac.

According to police, Zech was shot in the head while taking out trash following a cookout. Police say three other people were also injured in the shooting.

Johnston pleaded guilty to charges in January. A sentencing hearing for Johnston is yet to be scheduled.

Larry entered not guilty pleas for all charges in May of 2024.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids