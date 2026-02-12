The Diner in Fond du Lac celebrates 3 years of business downtown

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Inside The Diner in Fond du Lac there is a little bit of everything.

Owner Sandy Ritchie says the restaurant celebrated its 3rd birthday yesterday.

She says the history of the building never goes away. despite her being there for the past three years.

"People come in all the time and say, oh I was a waitress, or I cooked here," Ritchie said. "And that, that makes my day."

The building dates back to the late 1800's. With 10 different restaurant owners in the same space since the early 1930's.

Ritchie says the building has an old, historic feel.

"It's almost like you can see someone, a male and a female walking in and their jackets all bundled up from the 50's or the 40's," Ritchie said. "it's just really romantic, to me the whole thing is romantic."

Waitress Anna Wiese says there are some truly incredible stories that have happened at the diner. Including a man who came all the way from Long Island New York and was able to trace back a family love story.

"He was kind of looking around and teary eyed and I walked up to him and I asked him what he was doing Wiese said." "And he said that his grandfather used to own this place back in like 1943."

According to Wiese the man also said it was the place her father met his mother. And they eventually went on to have 9 kids together.

For Ritchie however, she will always have a soft spot for the diner, and the people.

"That means everything to me, that's why I'm here, that's why this is an amazing adventure."

Ritchie also says the building is allegedly haunted, and there is supposedly ghosts upstairs on the second floor.