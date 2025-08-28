Teacher charged for alleged sexual assault in Fond du Lac County

A teacher from the Plymouth School District was charged on Thursday with sexual assault of a student by school staff in Fond du Lac County.

Marcie Zimmerman, 40, is accused of exposing a child to harmful material and having sexual intercourse with the victim.

The 40-year-old was taken into custody on Monday. She appeared at the Fond du Lac County courthouse on Thursday, where a judge set a cash bond of $250,000.

Other bond conditions set by the judge include the defendant cannot have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, no use of social media, no contact with Plymouth High School, and no contact with the victim and the victim's home, workplace or school.

According to a criminal complaint, Zimmerman had sex in 2023 with a 17-year-old who, at the time, was a student in the Plymouth School District. The complaint states the sexual activity took place at Zimmerman's residence in the Town of Marshfield.

Zimmerman was placed under administrative leave after the arrest, according to a statement from the Plymouth School District.