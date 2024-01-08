'suspicious' death victim had several injuries to torso and head, police say

Waupun police say the 74-year-old victim in a suspicious death had several injuries.

One of his sons is in custody on an unrelated bail-jumping charge.

Video shows what police are saying about the case.

Waupun police are investigating the death of 74-year-old Paul Abresch Sr., which they’re calling “suspicious.”

Just before 5 a.m. Thursday, the Waupun Police Department said they responded to a medical call on the 100 block of W. Brown Street in Waupun, where they found Abresch’s body.

Police said preliminary autopsy reports showed injuries to the man’s torso and head.

“We’re currently waiting on final autopsy results along with toxicology results for the actual cause of death,” Interim Police Chief Jeremy Rasch said.

Rasch said the man was with his two sons at the time of the incident— who are 44- and 42-years-old respectively. Police are not releasing their names at this time.

Police said the 44-year-old was living with him at the time, and the 42-year-old had been recently living with him.

The 42-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday for an unrelated felony bail-jumping charge. But police are now requesting additional charges of false imprisonment and witness intimidation—Interim Chief Rasch said they're related to the incident.

“Due to the complexity of this investigation, I'm not going to really get into who the 42-year-old was falsely imprisoning, but there were three subjects that were in the residence,” Rasch said.

Rasch said the 44-year-old son was the one who initially made the medical call to authorities on Thursday

Police say they do not yet know whether that 42-year-old was involved in his father’s death.

“I think we will be able to, you know, come to a conclusion in which. . . either that man was involved or that man was not involved in some type of assault or altercation,” Rasch said.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time and the investigation is ongoing.