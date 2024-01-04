Waupun police investigate suspicious death

WAUPUN (NBC 26) — The death of a 74-year-old man deemed suspicious in nature is under investigation, according to the Waupun Police Department.

Police and EMS responded to a medical call at 4:51 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 100 block of West Brown Street, where officers found a man who appeared to be dead.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office responded and the Wisconsin Department of Justice State Crime Laboratory was contacted to assist with processing the death scene, according to police.

The death remains under investigation and police are not releasing any further details at this time.