Suspect, mother in jail for alleged child sexual assault

OAKFIELD (NBC 26) — The Fon du Lac County Sheriff's Office writes in a news release a 12-year-old girl fled a vehicle on Sunday in which she had been bound and blindfolded with a man trying to assault her.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in Oakfield where the caller told them a 12-year-old girl had shown up on his doorstep asking for help.

"Bravely, she was able to fight back, break free from the suspect and vehicle, and ran to the house for help," the Sheriff's Office writes.

The Fond du Lac Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on Marquette Street in the City of Fond du Lac Monday evening. The suspect, a 30 or 31-year-old man, was brought into custody at the Fon Du Lac County Jail along with the girl's mother.

"It is alleged that the suspect paid the victim’s mother, who he knew, in exchange for spending time alone with the victim," the Sheriff's Office writes in a news release.

The girl and her siblings are in protective custody according to the news release.

Authorities say the investigation includes potential crimes including sexual assault of a child, false imprisonment, child human trafficking, failure to protect a child, and others.

