Suspect in Fond du Lac County New Year's Eve hit-and-run returns to court

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Jatziel Pabon Encarncaion, the man charged in a crash on New Year’s Eve where prosecutors say he dragged another teen's body for three miles in his car, appeared in court in Fond du Lac County for a status hearing.

Jatziel Pabon Encarncaion is charged with hit-and-run involving great bodily harm.

The charges stem from a New Year's Eve crash.

Video shows court proceedings.

Encarnacion is charged from an incident in where drinking before leaving a party on New Year’s Eve in Fond du Lac County, hitting 19-year-old Taya Grimes in the road, and then dragging her body with his car for three miles.

Police say Grimes was later found dead.

In court Monday, Encarnacion’s defense attorney said they’re considering hiring an expert, and will be contacting the state to confirm they have all discovery.

The defense attorney did not say on the record which field the expert would specialize in.

Encarnacion is scheduled to appear in court again in October.