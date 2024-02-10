Suspect in Fond du Lac County New Year's Eve hit-and-run bound over for trial

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 19-year-old charged in a hit-and-run returned to court Friday, where his case was bound over for trial.

At the preliminary hearing, the judge found probable cause for a felony.

Jatziel Encarnacion faces a single count of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm.

Prosecutors said he and at least a dozen others were drinking at a party in Kewaskum before the crash on New Year’s Eve.

Investigators said a group left the party in a car, crashed, and two people were ejected.

They said Encarnacion, driving another car, hit both people in the road, including a 19-year-old woman. Police said she was dragged for three miles and later found dead.

Detective Eric Mullenbach testified, sharing the account of a witness who said they saw the victim hit by the car.

Encarnacion’s defense attorney argued that he believed he may have just hit a speed bump.