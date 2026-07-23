FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Near highway 151 on the east side of Fond du Lac crops won't be the only thing on the 30 acre property for much longer.

That's because SSM Health will be building a new $42 million dollar senior living campus.

Jennifer Mabry of SSM Health says the process has been in the works for 3 years and involved multiple factors with the current st. Francis facility.

"Infrastructure is aging," Mabry said. "And the layout is very inefficient."

Mabry stated that with the new facility it will allow them to better serve the needs of their residents.

"We will be able to have a centralized kitchen," Mabry said. "And it will be much easier for our dining services team to be able to provide meals to those we serve."

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SSM Health slated to build $42 million dollar senior living campus in Fond du Lac

With the building of the new campus Mabry says the current facility will be gradually phased out as.

"The current campus will be closing after everyone has moved," Mabry said.

Denise Gloede is the president of continuum of care at SSM Health and says the new facility will see their capacity drop from 170 people that they serve at the St. Francis facility down to around 130 people.

"Anyone who is living in the current space will have the option to move into the new building," Gloede said.

She says that looking at data even with the 170 residents they have now that will fluctuate over time as they shrink their resident volume and move to the other side of town.

"On an annual basis around 30 to 35 people transition or are discharged from the community," Gloede said.

According to SSM Health the project is currently in the design phase and will break ground in March of 2027 with an opening date slated for sometime in the fall of 2028.