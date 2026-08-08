RIPON (NBC 26) — Ripon's downtown may be looking even more nice in the near future.

The city of Ripon Historic Preservation Commission just released a new grant that would put up to $2,500 dollars in the pockets of property owners who want to maintain and upkeep their historic buildings.

City administrator Adam Sonntag says he's excited to have this new grant rolled out and invest back into downtown.

"Tuck-pointing and masonry work are the core things we are looking at attacking with the dollars," Sonntag said.

Sonntag added the money is only available for property owners who are in the Watson Street Historic District.

He also says the backbone of the city is its history with Ripon College, and the little white school house. So, up keeping the historic district is important.

"They draw people in," Sonntag said. "They provide economic opportunity and frankly preservation is critical."

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Ripon rolls out new grant for the Watson Street Historic District

Dawn Hart, owner of Hart Mercantile, says as a business owner it's crucial to upkeep the heritage of the downtown.

"We have guests who come once a year, we have guests who come every week," Hart said. "So just maintaining the special-ness is really really important to us."

She says that love for the city extends far beyond the borders of Wisconsin and is a reminder of how special Ripon really is.

"I'd be on a plane on the way to Canada and I would say oh I went to Ripon College and people would say oh I love Ripon!" Hart said.

If you are a property owner in the Watson Historical District and are interested in the grant, you can contact the city directly or apply online.