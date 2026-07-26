RIPON (NBC 26) — At the Ripon Public Library progress is the name of the game, as they just recently completed phase two of their roughly $2.5 million dollar renovation project.

But library director Nancy Bell says there is much to appreciate with what's been completed so far.

"We are in the home stretch," Bell said. "We are officially more than two thirds of the way done."

With all of the moving parts and pieces bell says the adult and teen wing took some time but it was worth it.

"The books were coming off the shelves downstairs, being moved up and then we had to disassemble that shelving and move it up to put the books back," Bell said.

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Ripon Public Library nearing completion of $2.5 million dollar renovations

And she says there are certainly some things she is excited to have in the library.

"We have so many new seating areas that are powered," Bell said. "So they can plug in and connect right there at the table they are at."

Jody Amend has been coming to the library for years, first with her own kids and now with grand kids. And she is happy to see work being done.

"This is the first time I've been in the adult section since they've moved back into it," Amend said. "And I think it's wonderful."

But the works not done yet, as Bell says they are starting phase three which will round out the project in the basement.

"So we are getting are telehealth rooms and our zoom rooms completed. We are getting a lot of our digital connectivity all set up," Bell said.

She also says that the final stage of the project will be completed by the end of September. And community members should have access to most of the new amenities come November 1st.