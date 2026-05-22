RIPON (NBC 26) — At the Ripon Public Library renovations are getting close to the third and final stage.

Library director Nancy Bell says that the renovation timeline has been a quick turnaround.

"We have a very short timeline to actually accomplish the renovation and everything that we need to accomplish," Bell said. "So it goes from June first, 2025 through September 13 of this year 2026."

She says that the library received an almost two million dollar dollar grant from the state. But there was also a strong community effort for donations as well.

"An additional eight hundred thousand dollars was raised by the community to make this project happen," Bell said.

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Ripon Public Library in the process of $2.5 million dollar renovation

Bell says the renovation will organize the library in a more efficient manner.

"The wing that we are in right now was all childrens, all adult and all teen," Bell said.

Linda DeCramer is the youth services librarian and says the finished renovations have allowed the children's section to become its own distinct area upstairs making it a hub for families.

"People would have to come downstairs to do story time, and bring strollers on the elevator and take kids down the stairs," DeCramer said.

Now DeCramer says families don't have to go to different ends and floors of the library to look for things, and instead have a space all for themselves.

"I've gotten lots of great feedback from families who are here, they find it very comfortable," DeCramer said. "It's wonderful to see families sitting and reading in Belle's reading circle."

While the final stage of the renovation will start June ninth. The library will be closed completely from June first to the eighth to help with logistics of the renovations.