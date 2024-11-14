Ripon High School coach arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor

RIPON (NBC 26) — A basketball coach at Ripon High School has been arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor, according to the Ripon Police Department and the Ripon Area School District.

Mihai Schnell-Harrison, who had served one season as the school's boys varsity basketball coach, was arrested on Tuesday.

The district said the Fond Du Lac County District Attorney's Office is conducting a formal review of charges. Ripon Police said charges could be filed by the DA as soon as Friday.

"The District wants to thank the City of Ripon Police Department for their swift action over the past two days to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff," The Ripon Area School District said in a statement sent to parents Thursday. "The safety of all students and staff is the District’s top priority."

The district encouraged both parents and students to report any activity that makes them feel uncomfortable and also noted that mental health resources are available for students.

"Given the sensitive nature of this situation, we recognize some students may request social or emotional support from a school professional," the statement said. "If this is the case for your child, please have them reach out to their school counselor, or feel free to do so on their behalf."

